All soccer today on a proven platform

This season, there is an interesting and intense fight for the title in the Primera. One of the contenders for it is «Atletico Madrid», which, although not stable, but shows good football that brings results. All soccer today and a lot of interesting news will be available on the sports statistics website day and night.

The «mattress makers» started the season perfectly and at the start they won 3 matches in a row, which helped them to lead the ranking. However, then the fact that in the summer the team was very much renewed, came out. Because of this, it lacked stability and this had a direct impact on the results. As a result, “Atletico” still let «Real Madrid» and «Barcelona» go ahead, but, at the same time, the “mattress makers” almost did not lag behind them.

The density in the rankings now is such that it can change everything cardinally. From this point of view, the match between «Atletico» and «Barcelona», which is scheduled for December 1 – is the most important match, if you look at the tournament strategy.

It’s clear that there’s still a lot of matches ahead, but any misfire at this stage can be valuable and the players know that. As for soccer today, all the data is available for watching from the computer and also from the mobile phone.

The top La Liga fixtures

December in the Primera promises to be very interesting. The already mentioned match between «Atletico» and «Barcelona» is not the main match yet, because in the middle of the month the postponed «El Classico», which was supposed to take place in October, will happen. The results of these matches can change a lot in the ranking. You can also track all the La Liga fixtures on the sports statistics website.

Returning to «Atletico», we note that even despite the global changes in the squad, the team continues to get the result at the expense:

1. A very good defense game.

2. The individual skills of the players of the attacking group.

3. Diego Simeone’s tactical ideas. The team still sticks to his style and first of all expects to play reliably at their gates.

All this together will allow the team, even despite the loss of a number of leaders, to seriously compete for gold medals after the third part of the tournement happened.

However, La Liga fixtures are very important, because if Simeone’s players lose points now, it will be extremely difficult to catch up with the direct competitors, even though the majority of matches are still ahead.