Creating a success mindset

Robert Mandeya

Naturally every normal human being wants to succeed in life but many fail to realise success in a lifetime. There is a myriad of motivational talks on success and leading a successful life in business.

However most of this is just talk and does not practically provide a pragmatic road map to success. A lot is just a pie in the sky and is left to the individual to curve out his/her own success trajectory. Developing a success mindset is more than just developing a desire to succeed or having a mental vision of success. One thing that is certain is that success means different things to different people.

For some success is having a lot of money and a fleet of luxury cars, running a chain of business, getting the highest post in one’s career, et cetera.

Relativity of success

Regardless of your personal definition of success, we all desire to succeed in life and have different perceptions and different definitions of success. For many of us we are still seeking the level and nature of success we want to attain. The interesting bit of it is we are all pursuing different scopes and measures of success.

Maybe you have had success in certain areas, but not in others. Your career might be going great, but your relationships are lacking. Or you have met the love of your life, but you just cannot seem to earn the amount of money that would make you happy. Or everything else is great but you cannot seem to lose those last 20 pounds and get into better shape.

Success as a mindset issue

Contrary to what you may have been taught about success, it is largely a process that begins and ends in your own mind. While your actions and outer circumstances undoubtedly have an impact on your progress, success is not so much about “what” you do, but how you do it. It begins with the changing of your thought process and followed by an alignment of your actions to your thoughts capped by a more focused and purposeful approach to what you want to achieve. The saying which goes “we are products of our thoughts” is not far from the truth.

Clarity of what you want to be

Figuring out what you want to be successful at is the crucial step in the journey to success. To figure out is to envision or visualise the end in sight. It is a maddening position to be in, especially if you do not understand what it is you want achieve.

Sometimes confusion runs supreme and you get into the trap of thinking you not doing everything right, but circumstances just will not bend to your will or the heavens just do not open up.

In the maze of confusion you constantly run into obstacles, sabotage your own efforts, berate yourself for your “failures,”- and the struggle continues. This struggle continues because of one reason, and one reason only: you are focusing your energy and effort in the wrong things or direction! According to a book, Developing the success Mindset, people often get trapped in a mirage of thoughts that “success is some elusive quality “out there” that we need to hunt down and capture. We believe that if we say the right things, do the right things, take exactly the right steps, success will fly right into our little butterfly net and we can pin it down on a sheet of cardboard and hang it proudly on our wall.”

Success can only be created from the inside out. And the only way to create it is by changing our thoughts and habits. What do thoughts have to do with anything? Everything! What we expect to see, we see. What we expect to have in our lives, we have. What we focus on the most, expands.

Being successful at anything

The belief by many that it does not matter which path you choose, you can be successful at anything. is not completely off the mark. Indeed it is possible to become successful at nearly anything you do. In fact, you may know people that seem to have a magic touch — practically everything they do is a roaring success.

They seem to effortlessly attract amazing opportunities, while you brood jealously from the sidelines. They have a genuine zest for life, while you feel lost and confused much of the time and you often wonder, how do they do it? Take a moment to review your past endeavours right now. What goals have you set in the past, and how did they turn out? Were you successful?

Aligning thoughts with actions

Put simply, If your life is not what you want it to be, your actions are not in alignment with your thoughts. Many successful people in life are those who have developed a strong sense of self awareness and a relationship with themselves.

They become very clear about their passions in life, and make the right choices which they follow through with enthusiasm. They do not have to force themselves to work on their goals each day. In fact they look forward to it!

This of course can be a tricky concept to understand, but the most important point to get is that it is a cumulative process born out of daily little practices translating into new behaviours. By changing your mind-set and daily habits you could begin to effortlessly attract the success you desire.

There are of course certain techniques which you can follow, that will help you on how to transform your thinking processes and develop a true success mind-set. And with the right mind-set, there is no limit to what you can create in your life. The important thing to remember as you embark upon this journey is that it is a process. It is not a smooth sailing though but take your time and enjoy it. Trust me, it will work, Simple!

Mandeya is an executive leadership coach, trainer in human capital development and corporate education, a certified leadership and professional development practitioner and founder of the Institute of Leadership, Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw/www.lird.co.zw.