Chigorondondo elected new IIZ president…

The Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe (IIZ) elected Mapiye Chigorondondo as its new president at an annual general meeting in Victoria Falls recently.

Chigorondondo takes over from Ushe Mungaraza who served as the institutes’ president for two years.

With over 26 years’ experience in insurance industry, Chigorondondo will preside over the institute until end of 2020 with a chance of extending up to 2021.

In his acceptance speech, Chigorondondo spelt out his vision which includes targets around brand strength, visibility continuing with , curriculum development among others.

“I am grateful to you for giving me this opportunity to work for the betterment of the institute. My goals during my term as President of IIZ are: Brand Strength-We should be able to create an IIZ Brand which has a National, Regional and International recognition and appeal. Our qualifications should be recognised and sought after nationally, regionally and internationally. We also need to increase the insurance awareness as a career. Students coming out of school should be able to say I want to pursue Insurance as a career.

Our clients and the populace should see insurance as a necessity not as a luxury. We are going to work flat out to improve the existing curriculum and also develop new ones. The ever changing environment calls for this,” he said

“On the College on Insurance you are aware it is a long term project. We embarked on this journey, but because of the very volatile operating environment we temporarily shelved this project due to escalating costs. A successful organisation invests in its people and Human Resources is also going to be one of our goals.”

Chigorondondo has held senior positions such as the principal officer for Marsh Insurance Brokers in Botswana, and strategic business unit head for Nicoz Diamond Insurance Company.

He was also managing director at Altfin Insurance for five years and a Managing director of WFDR Risk Services (Pvt) Ltd (formerly Alexander Forbes).

He is a fellow of the Insurance Institute of South Africa and United Kingdom and a Management committee member of Insurance Brokers’ Association of Zimbabwe (IBAZ)

During his tenure Chigorondondo will be supported by Reuben Java (Fidelity Life CE) as the first vice president and Musa Bako (FBC Re Managing Director) as the second vice president.

With these two , Chigorondondo said he was confident that they will see their vision through.“In the face of my upcoming duty, I feel humbled, but at the same time I also feel very honoured and privileged. I am grateful to you for giving me this opportunity to work for the betterment of the institute.

I will strive in every way to be worthy of your confidence and to fulfil my duties the best I can. In my work, I will remember my predecessors and the examples they have given. I have closely followed their work. They have all become role models whose work is a joy and honour to continue. At the same time, their achievements have posed high expectations and goals for my own term, now, as I carry on after Mr Ushe Mungaraza. I am at the onset of my term as President of the Insurance Institute of Zimbabwe and I have the opportunity to tell you about the goals I have set for my presidency,” said Chigorondondo in his acceptance speech.Emeritus RE Managing Director Leo Huvaya also came in as a board member.

New board members include Emeritus RE Managing Director Leo Huvaya representing Zimbabwe Association of Reinsurance Offices (ZARO), Wilberforce Machimbidzofa from Waica RE (ZARO) and Panganai Sanagurai from Allied Insurance (Insurance Council of Zimbabwe)