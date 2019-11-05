Waverley MD under probe over company seizure

ANDREW KUNAMBURA

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s commercial crimes unit has opened investigations into allegations of forgery, fraud, theft and corruption against Waverley Blankets managing director Aron Vico who is accused of seizing the company and its subsidiaries through unclear means.

Vico is accused of grabbing the company, which has 12 subsidiaries, including Waverley Plastics, from the daughter of the late founder, Victor Cohen.

Cohen died of a lung infection in South Africa in August 2017, leaving behind a thriving business empire which has become the centre of a messy ownership wrangle.

Vico is Cohen’s nephew who assisted him to run the business empire in the latter years of his life. He is son to Cohen’s eldest daughter, Debra.

Cohen’s two daughters allege that their nephew Aron Vico pushed them out of the business empire through fraudulent means.Cohen’s two other daughters Amanda Berkowitz and Belynda Halfon have reported the case to police and the NPA seeking his arrest.

The development comes at a time the aggrieved sisters have approached the High Court seeking an order declaring them the rightful owners of the company.

The NPA investigation is separate from the ongoing civil litigation at the High Court.

Berkowitz and Halfon, who held shares in Waverley Blankets, said they were shocked when they received communications from Vico’s lawyers that they had been booted out of the company after their father’s death.

Vico also allegedly assumed full control of Waverley Plastics, where the two sisters held a 33% stake each.Some of the documents allegedly forged by Vico include company registration forms (CR14s) and share certificates.

A senior NPA official said: “The NPA commercial crimes division is undertaking investigations into allegations of fraud, forgery and corruption against the businessman.

This followed reports by Cohen’s daughters that he forged documents and signatures to grab the company (Waverley Blankets) away from them. So far, a lot of documents have been gathered and we are in the process of verifying each of them. The CID Serious Fraud Squad is also involved and they will help in the forensics part,” the official said.

Prosecutor-General Kumbirai Hodzi confirmed the development this week, saying: “I have caused the NDPP [national director of public prosecutions] to check on the status of the matter and I will revert back to you once I have the information,” he said.

Berkowitz alleged that Aron used his proximity to her father during his last days to wrest the companies from them.“My father died in South Africa in 2017. Aron went there to be on his bedside and we suspect that is when he used his trickery to dupe us. There has been a major heist since then. He has hijacked all our companies. This is classic theft,” she told the Independent.

“I started investigating and discovered that there was a lot of forged documents and signatures of my father. Aron is fraudulently claiming he started the business with my father but he only started working for him in 2014. Until that time, he was running a grocery shop which failed and had to be closed down.

He then went to work for my father in 2014 at Waverley Blankets where he made very costly mistakes. My father sent him to Waverley Plastics where he wanted to train him,” she said.

She further alleged that Vico worked with some senior officials in the company to falsify ownership documents during this period.“Just before my father died in 2017, he colluded with some senior managers at the company to create a fake CR14 backdated to 2014. They also created fake documents in which my father supposedly authorised him to take 400 shares in May 2007. This was the time when my father was seriously ill. So the shares were backdated along with all annual returns to make Aron a director. Why would he take shares only three months before my father died? This was going behind his back.

“We should have been given dividends but that has not been happening since my father died, Aron has just stolen everything from us,” Berkowitz added.Vico said he did not want to discuss the issue with the press since it was a family dispute.

“I am shocked that my aunts have given you all that information about an issue which should really be solved within the family. It’s a family dispute and I do not think it is wise to discuss it with the press,” he said.

Berkowitz and Halfon, in court papers, argued that on January 18, 2017 Vico, who is now representing Waverley Blankets, unlawfully instructed AA Omar and Company, an accounting consultancy firm, to effect changes to Waverley Plastics shareholding by allotting 255 shares to himself and 145 shares to the late Cohen.

They alleged that at the time Vico was just an employee and had no authority from the directors or shareholders of the company to carry out the share allocation.

Cohen’s daughters said Vico fraudulently acquired a company registration (CR14 ) form that indicated he was a director at Waverley Blankets from September 2013.

However, there was no shareholder resolution appointing him.

Vico allegedly submitted the CR14 form written Aron Vico nee Cohen, which purported he was a woman. The two sisters believe this was meant to deceive the registrar of companies into believing that Vico was Cohen’s child.

Berkowitz and Halfon said on May 22, 2017 Vico signed a CR2 return of allotment at the registry yet he was not a director of the company and also when he was not authorised or permitted to do so.

“In light of these facts supported by the evidence adduced, the allotment of shares done by Vico was not only fraudulent, but also amounted to theft of shares of the company,” the two sisters submitted.

They argued that Vico was a manager and had breached his duty of good faith by issuing himself shares in the company without the authority of the board and shareholders.

Waverley Blankets was set up in 1995 and grew to become one of the leading manufacturers of blankets and bedding linen in the country. It has retail shops in other cities outside Harare.y MD under probe over company seizure