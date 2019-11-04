Minister Gumbo arrested on corruption allegations

BRIDGET MANANAVIRE

PRESIDENTIAL Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes minister Joram Gumbo was today arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission for criminal abuse of office.

A charge sheet seen by the Zimbabwe Independent indicates he is facing allegations of prejudicing the government of US$1 million.

The crimes were allegedly committed during the time he was heading the Transport ministry.Gumbo is being accused of forcing Zimbabwe Airways, a company he caused to be formed, to enter into property deals with his sister Mavis Gumbo.

The complainant in the matter is the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.“In March 2012, Gumbo as the then minister of Transport and Infrastructure development caused formation of Zimbabwe Airways, a private entity.

Upon its formation, two officials from Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural development namely Andrew Bvumbe and legal director Angeline Karonga were appointed directors of this private limited company which was incorporated as Zimbabwe Airways with a company number 3015/12,” the charge sheet reads.

“The accused corruptly and single-handedly picked his sister Mavis Gumbo’s house…for use as the headquarters for Zimbabwe Airways.

“On 10 August 2017, the accused submitted a written request of US$1 million to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe which was granted. The money was purportedly for salaries of employees and rentals of the Zimbabwe Airways offices.

On 21 August 2017, the accused directed that the monies from Zimbabwe Airways RBZ account should be used to rent and renovate the purported Zimbabwe Airways head office, a property belonging to his relative, Mavis Gumbo.”

In September 2017, Zimbabwe Airways deposited US$1 million into Maclaten Holdings’ Standard Chartered account number 8700216819900. The company is owned by Mavis’ daughter Clara Rachel Mudzami.

Mavis is a former PSMAS senior employee, Zanu PF politician and former ZIFA Women Football chairperson.