Which Career Prospects Await You with Cisco CCNA 200-125 Exam?

There’s no denying that information technology remains one of the most dynamic fields across the globe. So, you need to update your skills on a frequent basis to keep pace with the changes. To this extent, it helps to pursue the right IT certification program. For that you need to choose the most suitable credential, issued by the reputable company, such as Cisco for instance. Since credentials are significant marks on your CV, they make you more noticeable to employers, and they are what you need to build a successful career in IT. To gain any, you need to pass a certification exam or several of them.

The process can be challenging. It takes proper planning and adequate preparation to pass the test on your first trial.

In this step-by-step guide, we highlight the certification details, the details of the required exam, and a few tips for passing the test at your first attempt. So, let’s get started.

About the Cisco Certification Program

Cisco offers the right path for building a career in the IT industry with its wide-ranging certification program. From the entry-level CCENT certification, you can work your way up to the Architect credential if you choose to tread the Cisco certification path. In addition, the domains you can choose also vary from cloud, collaboration to security and design.

Let’s delve into the details of the associate level CCNA R&S certification.

About the CCNA R&S Certification

The CCNA Routing and Switching credential verifies your skills and ability related to installing, operating, configuring, and troubleshooting route and switched networks. This certification also tests your knowledge of various networking concepts and performance-based skills.

CCNA R&S is a credential of choice if you’re looking for a valuable option that will equip you with essential skills to help you manage next generation technologies. Luckily, there are no prerequisites for this Cisco certification.

But what does it take to become CCNA R&S certified? Let’s find out.

Benefits of Attaining the CCNA R&S Certification

Is attaining the Cisco CCNA R&S credential worth it? You might be wondering. The following points should clear your doubts regarding this Cisco certification in 2019.

1. Potential for Career Growth

The IT industry presents limitless opportunities for certified professionals and becoming CCNA R&S certified could go a long way toward helping you fulfil your career goals. Routing and switching knowledge prepares you for admirable IT roles in networking and security domains.

2. Higher Salary

Naturally, CCNA R&S certified individuals earn higher salaries compared to their peers at the workplace. Why? They are viewed as competent individuals who are dedicated to their professions and can be more productive at the workplace. Thus, with the first credential from Cisco – CCENT you can earn annually about $60K, while being CCNA R&S certified, your average salary can be about $76K per annum, according to PayScale website.

3. Refresh your Knowledge and Skills

The IT industry is so dynamic and earning the new CCNA R&S certification portrays you as a committed individual who is willing to keep up to date with the latest technologies and IT trends. This credential ensures that your skills are up to date which gives you the best foot forward during interviews.

Career Prospects

Several job titles use the CCNA R&S certification. Interestingly, most of these roles attract handsome paychecks and are a great option for career advancement. They include such roles as Systems Administrator, Network Analyst, and Network Administrator among the rest.

How to Attain the CCNA R&S Certification?

To become Cisco certified you need to pass certification exam/s. Cisco provides two paths to becoming CCNA R&S certified. You can either take two standalone exams, Cisco 100-105 and 200-105 or take one composite exam, Cisco 200-125.

For the purpose of this post, we focus on the details of 200-125 exam, otherwise known as the CCNA R&S test.

The Details of the Cisco CCNA 200-125 Exam

The maximum time allocated for the Cisco 200-125 exam is 90 minutes and it presents 60-70 questions. This exam is currently available in the English and Japanese languages. And it’s important to note that this exam is one of the most expensive Cisco exams as it costs $325.

Topics Covered

The Cisco 200-125 exam tests your knowledge of 7 major domains related to the CCNA R&S credential including Infrastructure Management, Infrastructure Security, Infrastructure Services, WAN Technologies, IPv4 and IPv6 Routing Technologies, LAN Switching Technology, and Network Fundamentals.

Exam Study Options

Cisco is known to offer a variety of study options for the CCNA R&S exam preparation. While the classroom training may not be everybody’s darling, it is still a great way to prepare for the exam by sharpening your skills in readiness for the test.

If this option doesn’t suit you then you can opt to enroll for the eLearning platform that presents a variety of self-study materials and other resources for exam excellence.

Other training options worth checking out include the training library, the Cisco CCNA 200-125 study group, and the lab environments.

Next Step!

So, what follows after attaining the CCNA R&S certification? Well, you can choose to maintain the networking path upon becoming CCNA R&S certified by pursuing the professional level, sitting for three exams (300-101, 300-115, and 300-135) and getting the CCNP R&S credential.

Alternatively, if you choose to pass two exams to become CCNA R&S certified, then after taking 100-105 CCENT test, you can opt for the credentials in the following domains: design, IoT (Industrial), security, or wireless.

Conclusion

There you have it. Now you know everything about the Cisco 200-125 exam. As technology continues to grow, your CCNA R&S certification is becoming more important than you could ever imagine. So, make a point of attaining it in 2019 for optimum career growth.