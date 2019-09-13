Amateurish ZBC propaganda ridiculous

Fourth estate ... There is no political will for media reform in Zimbabwe.

SHORT AND SWEET

We all know that working at the state media one has to sing for their supper. But ZBC’s Robson Mhandu went above and beyond the call of duty.

During the live broadcast of the body viewing ceremony, Mhandu, who strangely called the ceremony an “exercise”, gushed over Mnangagwa’s benevolence.

Mhandu praised Mnangagwa for allowing the body-viewing ceremony of the former president which he said was something never witnessed before in the country.

Muckraker would like to remind the excitable Mhandu that it has never happened before because the country has only had one leader since 1980, which kind of

makes it impossible for there to be a precedent.

It is such naivety that ensures that ZBC remains bottom of the pile when it comes to broadcasting standards.