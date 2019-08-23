Turnall to reduce import bill by 70%

ASBESTOS products manufacturer Turnall Holdings is now poised to use 100% local fibre, slashing its asbestos-import bill by 70% by year-end, following improved production at the re-opened Shabanie-Mashaba Mine.

BY LISA TAZVIINGA

Turnall imports the bulk of its asbestos from Brazil, Russia and South Africa. The company scaled down operations in 2017 due to a shortage of asbestos fibre and constraints in procurement as a result of foreign exchange shortages.

The listed company manufactures concrete tiles, pavers, fibre roofing and pipes, among other product lines. It has been affected by subdued aggregate demand and uncompetitive pricing in the regional export markets.

Turnall CE Rosyline Chisveto told businessdigest on the sidelines of a plant tour by the Ministry of Energy organised by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries that the increased activity at the mine has seen the resumption of enhanced operations at Turnall’s Harare and Bulawayo plants.

“We have moved from the 10% supply we started on to about 30% and we are actually moving to 40%. We are hoping that by the end of the year we will be getting 100% local fibre usage in our factories. For now we are importing 70% of the fibre we use,” Chisveto said.