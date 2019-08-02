Sables revamp for Kenya

NEWCOMER Dudlee White-Sharpley will start at flyhalf as one of five changes to the Zimbabwe side to face Kenya in the Victoria Cup at Hartsfield in Bulawayo tomorrow.

— Staff Writer.

Kuziwakwashe Kazembe, who wore the number 10 shirt in the 31-26 away win to Uganda last weekend in the absence of injured Sables captain Brandon Mandivenga, drops to the bench.

White-Sharpley, who was on the bench against Uganda, is a 25-year-old utility back who has represented the University of Johannesburg and currently turns out for Wanderers Club.

Shingi Katsvere comes back to the side to take his place at outside centre, a position occupied by France-based Shayne Makombe in Kampala last week.

In the forwards, the return of Godwin Mangenje to the side sees the ever-improving Brian Nyaude reverts to the loose trio at open-side flank to relegate exciting 20-year-old Blithe Mavesere to the bench.

Other changes upfront are Keith Murray being preferred at hooker in place of Matthew Mandioma while another seasoned campaigner, Njabulo Ndlovu, makes the starting line-up at eighthman ahead of the young Aiden Burnett.

Meanwhile, centre Takudzwa Chieza has been left out due to a hamstring problem but might still make the match-day squad if he passes a late fitness test.

Zimbabwe starting line-up

15. Martin Mangongo 14. Takudzwa Kumadiro 13. Shingi Katsvere 12. Ngoni Chibuwe 11. Matthew McNab 10. Dudlee White-Sharpley 9. Hilton Mudariki (captain) 8. Njabulo Ndlovu 7. Brian Nyaude 6. Biselele Tshamala 5. Godfrey Muzanagrwo 4. Godwin Mangenje 3. David Makanda 2. Keith Murray 1. Tyran Fagan.

Subs: 16. Matthew Mandioma 17. Tatenda Rwenyu 18. Royal Mwale 19. Blithe Mavesere 20. Aiden Burnett 21. Tari Mugariri 22. Kuziwakwashe Kazembe 23. Kuda Chiwanza.