Destiny in cricket people’s hands

Aston Villa yesterday signed Club Brugge and Zimbabwe international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba for £11 million (US$13,7 million).

By Enock Muchinjo

Villa have already done business with Brugge once already this summer, as they secured the signing of striker Wesley Moraes earlier in the window, but they could be set to raid the Belgian side once again.

The 25-year-old has cost Dean Smith’s side around £11 million (US$13,7 million), taking their summer spending over the £100 million (US$125 million) mark, having already signed nine players this summer.

But, just how good is Nakamba?

And, what are his best attributes?

We used the highly respected Football Manager 2019 database to find out.

Current Ability: 128/200

Potential Ability: 136/200

Age: 25

Positions: DM/CM/Anywhere

Top Attributes (out of 20): Aggression (18), bravery (17), determination (16), work rate (16), stamina (16), balance (16), team work (15).

According to Nakamba’s Football Manager 2019 profile, he is a defensive midfielder who does his best work off the ball, rather than on it, as he focusses more on the defensive side of the game.

The Zimbabwe international has very strong mental attributes, including aggression, bravery, determination, work rate and teamwork, whilst also being strong physically, with high values for stamina, balance, strength and natural fitness.

He is not as strong technically as Villa’s other midfield players, with average values in passing (12), first touch (11), dribbling (11) and technique (12), as he prefers to keep things simple and impact the defensive phase, rather than the offensive one.

The 25-year-old can also play in almost any position on the pitch if needs be, in defence, midfield or attack, so he is extremely versatile.

Nakamba has a current ability of 126 out of 200 on Football Manager 2019, to put that into context, that is the same as Conor Hourihane (126) and better than (125) overall, so he is certainly good enough for the Villa first team.

He can also improve quite a lot in the future, with Football Manager giving him a potential ability of 136 out of 200, this would make him almost as good as Villa’s best player, Jack Grealish (138).

Overall, despite all of the exciting, attacking signings that Dean Smith has made so far this summer, Nakamba offers something a bit different than the other players in the squad, which make him a unique option in midfield for Villa next season, particularly important if they want to keep things tight in midfield.

The Football Manager database currently contains data on more than 800 000 individuals and 45 000 active clubs, with data sourced from their international on the ground scouting network which numbers roughly 1 000 people, among their ranks are some who are involved in football in professional capacities, including scouts and coaches. — Birmingham Mail.