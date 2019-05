“Good to meet Mr Kwande and hear how he has baked 5 000 loaves of bread to supply the Gweru market, using only Zimbabwean wheat. I am always happy to meet local entrepreneurs and learn about their initiatives to build our economy.”

It was good to see our first citizen, President Emmerson Mnangagwa leading by example going all over the country this week looking for bread, just like the rest of us. What a leader!

