Africa must raise taxes to better fight climate change

Let us begin by welcoming international solidarity. Whether it was the United Nations, its field agencies or major NGOs, the mobilisation was not long in coming to the aid of Zimbabwe, Malawi, and, especially Mozambique, devastated by Cyclone Idai last March. But as another tropical cyclone, Kenneth, has landed on the East African coast with even greater intensity, we cannot help but detect accents of guilt in this solidarity.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login