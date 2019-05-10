Auxillia following footsteps of Grace

FRENCH writer Alphonse Karr (1808-90) used the proverb: “The more things change, the more they stay the same” to describe spellbinding societal changes that occurred in the 19th century in Europe, but little did he know that the statement would be just as relevant to many distant lands, and in diverse circumstances, over two centuries later.

The proverb, often said in a resigned or sarcastic tone, is usually used to explain a scenario where many things remain consistent even as changes happen.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login