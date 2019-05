Providence Pangira passed A-Levels with flying colours with a dream to be a doctor, only to end up as a gardener due to poverty and economic turmoil engulfing Zimbabwe. Pics by Shepherd Tozvireva.

SCORING 13 points or more in science subjects at Advanced level (A-level) is no mean feat, more so for a teen Providence Pangira, who worked as a gardener after school and studied under very difficult conditions in a crowded room he shared with his parents and several siblings.

