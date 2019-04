Lenience Tambwera, playing for Falcon Rugby Club in South Africa, returns to the Sables fold at fullback.

COACH Brendan Dawson has brought in a mix of youth and experience in a 40-man squad for Zimbabwe’s maiden appearance in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge as the country tries to forge ahead and put behind the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login