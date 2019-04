Africa is endowed with some of the world’s richest natural resources such as coal mined at Hwange Colliery.

FORMER Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) managing director Thomas Makore included his personal domestic workers on the financially-strapped coal miner’s official monthly payroll — among other poor corporate governance practices — which saw the company losing substantial revenue during his turbulent four-year tenure, an external forensic audit has revealed.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login