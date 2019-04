Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's director for the Southern Africa region speaks at a news conference held by the organisation in Johannesburg to highlight human rights abuse, Wednesday, 25 February 2015. Picture: Werner Beukes/SAPA

Nyasha Chingono

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International says austerity measures being pursued by government to address economic challenges should target top earners if the developmental model is to transform Zimbabwe to a middle-income economy by 2030.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login