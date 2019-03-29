Currency volatility plunges Harare council into turmoil

HARARE City Council appointed Hosiah Chisango as the substantive town clerk in September last year, ending a protracted process to replace Tendai Mahachi who left the municipality in 2015. Chisango came in at a time the city council is facing a number of challenges, among them water shortages and inadequate resources to ensure service delivery. Zimbabwe Independent business reporter Kudzai Kuwaza (KK) sat down with Chisango (HC, pictured) this week to discuss his plan to turn around the fortunes of the capital city, mounting challenges the council is facing and what has become of the US$144 million water infrastructure rehabilitation loan the municipality got from China, among other critical issues. Below are excerpts:

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login