3 best cricket players of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is currently ranked 10th in Tests, 11th in ODIs and 12th in T20 Internationals. Zimbabwe cricket has produced some great cricket players over the years.

Below we are going to discuss 3 best cricket players of Zimbabwe team.

1- Andy Flower

Andy Flower is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of Zimbabwe. He served as the wicket-keeper of Zimbabwe national cricket team for more than 10 years. During his captaincy, Zimbabwe registered their first Test victory against Pakistan in 1995. Andy Flower played most of his career alongside Grant Flower, his brother who enjoyed great successes as well. Both brothers were the mainstay of Zimbabwean batting for a decade.

He could face any bowling attack and perform well anywhere in the world. He was a reliable batsman who could play reverse sweep with perfection. With 11,580 runs and 16 international hundreds, he is perhaps the best player to have worn the Zimbabwean colors.

He achieved international recognition for protesting against Mugabe’s policies by wearing black armbands during the 2003 Cricket World Cup match. This act led to his early retirement because of pressure from Zimbabwe’s government.

If you want to spice up your watching of cricket, then you should place a bet by going to freebets.com which furnishes you with so many options. You can enjoy all the finest free bet, enhanced odds, free bet no deposit offers and many more other lucrative bonuses to make the best betting experience for you. All you have to do is register an account and then you will be ready to enjoy all the best offers from all the leading bookmakers of the world.

You can avail all the best offers of Coral, Bet365, Betway, Paddy Power and 888Sport at one place only. Choosing Paddy Power will land you a generous £40 free bet offer. For the new customers, Bet365 gives up to £100 in bet credits while Betway offers their customers free bets that can get up to £30. Before availing these offers, it is strongly advised that you give a close reading to all the terms and conditions.

2- Heath Streak

If we look at statistics, we won’t be able to find a better bowler than Heath Streak in the history of Zimbabwe cricket. He took an incredible 216 wickets in 65 Tests for Zimbabwe. While he took an amazing 239 wickets in his ODI career.

He showed himself as an exceptional bowler from the very beginning of his career. He made his debut against Pakistan in 1993 and managed to get 8 wickets in just his second test. He later took 6/90 in the Harare Test against Pakistan in 1995. Though he was primarily a bowler, he proved himself a capable batsman as well.

The amazing cricketer retired from international cricket in 2005 but later returned to Zimbabwe national cricket to serve as its bowling coach. He also runs a cricket academy for the training of poor kids in his country.

3- Alistair Campbell

Alistair Campbell first made his debut in the 1992 World Cup as a 19-year-old but struggled to give a good performance at that time. With relentless efforts, he cemented his position in the national team later. Campbell scored 3 half centuries against the formidable bowling attack of Pakistan comprising of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the 1993-94 Tour. He made 7 ODI centuries while managing 2 Test centuries as well.

He also became the captain of Zimbabwe in 1996. He is considered as the most successful captain of Zimbabwe with a series victory against Pakistan to his name.

3 best cricket players of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is currently ranked 10th in Tests, 11th in ODIs and 12th in T20 Internationals. Zimbabwe cricket has produced some great cricket players over the years.

Below we are going to discuss 3 best cricket players of Zimbabwe team.

1- Andy Flower

Andy Flower is regarded as one of the finest batsmen of Zimbabwe. He served as the wicket-keeper of Zimbabwe national cricket team for more than 10 years. During his captaincy, Zimbabwe registered their first Test victory against Pakistan in 1995. Andy Flower played most of his career alongside Grant Flower, his brother who enjoyed great successes as well. Both brothers were the mainstay of Zimbabwean batting for a decade.

He could face any bowling attack and perform well anywhere in the world. He was a reliable batsman who could play reverse sweep with perfection. With 11,580 runs and 16 international hundreds, he is perhaps the best player to have worn the Zimbabwean colors.

He achieved international recognition for protesting against Mugabe’s policies by wearing black armbands during the 2003 Cricket World Cup match. This act led to his early retirement because of pressure from Zimbabwe’s government.

If you want to spice up your watching of cricket, then you should place a bet by going to freebets.com which furnishes you with so many options. You can enjoy all the finest free bet, enhanced odds, free bet no deposit offers and many more other lucrative bonuses to make the best betting experience for you. All you have to do is register an account and then you will be ready to enjoy all the best offers from all the leading bookmakers of the world.

You can avail all the best offers of Coral, Bet365, Betway, Paddy Power and 888Sport at one place only. Choosing Paddy Power will land you a generous £40 free bet offer. For the new customers, Bet365 gives up to £100 in bet credits while Betway offers their customers free bets that can get up to £30. Before availing these offers, it is strongly advised that you give a close reading to all the terms and conditions.

2- Heath Streak

If we look at statistics, we won’t be able to find a better bowler than Heath Streak in the history of Zimbabwe cricket. He took an incredible 216 wickets in 65 Tests for Zimbabwe. While he took an amazing 239 wickets in his ODI career.

He showed himself as an exceptional bowler from the very beginning of his career. He made his debut against Pakistan in 1993 and managed to get 8 wickets in just his second test. He later took 6/90 in the Harare Test against Pakistan in 1995. Though he was primarily a bowler, he proved himself a capable batsman as well.

The amazing cricketer retired from international cricket in 2005 but later returned to Zimbabwe national cricket to serve as its bowling coach. He also runs a cricket academy for the training of poor kids in his country.

3- Alistair Campbell

Alistair Campbell first made his debut in the 1992 World Cup as a 19-year-old but struggled to give a good performance at that time. With relentless efforts, he cemented his position in the national team later. Campbell scored 3 half centuries against the formidable bowling attack of Pakistan comprising of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis in the 1993-94 Tour. He made 7 ODI centuries while managing 2 Test centuries as well.

He also became the captain of Zimbabwe in 1996. He is considered as the most successful captain of Zimbabwe with a series victory against Pakistan to his name.