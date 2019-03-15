Need to protect children in showbiz

YOU close your eyes to do time travel. The year is 1983 or any other after that. What do you see? The white sequined glove. The three quarter black pants. The Florsheim Imperial leather shoes together with the white socks. The slide across the stage and a subsequent burst of unbridled ecstasy in the crowd. Moonwalk and the crowning of a king. A moment in pop music history sealed forever at Motown’s 25th anniversary celebrations live telecast.

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login