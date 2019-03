ZIMBABWE Stock Exchange-listed Axia Corporation Limited’s results for the first half of 2019 (H1 2019) have surpassed expectations as turnover in TV Sales & Home and DGA Zimbabwe surged 63% year-on-year and 91% year-on-year respectively. This was due to a boon in bottom-of-the-pyramid liquidity stemming from record earnings in tobacco and mining sectors.

