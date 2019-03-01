Legitimacy of national political processes the real issue: Mtata

EARLIER this month, the church, under the auspices of the Kenneth Mtata-led Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) convened a breakfast meeting with various stakeholders to initiate the national dialogue process. The Zimbabwe Independent (ZI) reporters Tinashe Kairiza and Lisa Tazviinga spoke to the Reverend Dr Mtata (RM), the general secretary of the ZCC, to understand how the national dialogue process will unfold and what it seeks to achieve. The ZCC is one of several “national dialogue” initiatives. Below are excerpts:

You must be logged in to view this content. Click here to register/login