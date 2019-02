Tinashe Kairiza/Leroy Mphambela

SUBSTANTIAL quantities of diamond ore were stolen from the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) in Chiadzwa by men in military gear last month after they overpowered the company’s security staff and held them hostage movie-style before making good their escape with valuable gemstones, the Zimbabwe Independent can report.

