Liquid Telecom appoints Mulikita new Zambia CE

LEADING pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has appointed Susan Mkandawire Mulikita as CE of Liquid Telecom Zambia to accelerate growth and market penetration in that country.

BY — Staff Writer.

Based in Zambia, Mulikita joined the group on January 14, 2019 and becomes the first female to join Liquid Telecom’s southern Africa regional executive leadership team as CE.

Mulikita is also the first female chief executive responsible for information communication technology in Zambia.

“This senior appointment marks an exciting new step in Liquid Telecom’s strategy to build Africa’s digital future,” Wellington Makamure, CE of Liquid

Telecom’s southern Africa region, said.

“Susan’s exceptional talent and experience will bring greater synergy to the southern Africa region, and enable more customers to capitalise on Liquid Telecom’s connectivity, hosting, co-location and digital solutions portfolio — driving innovation and growth across the region. Susan’s appointment is particularly significant as it demonstrates Liquid Telecom’s continued focus on diversity and inclusiveness, especially at a regional level.”

She has more than 20 years’ ICT experience, operating at senior levels in both private sector and public sector organisations. This includes Airtel, where

she was responsible for telecommunications and ICT law, policy, regulation and stakeholder management.

She is a graduate of the University of Zambia, having attained a Bachelor of Laws Degree there and a Master of Laws (ICT) from the Buckinghamshire New University (UK).

Mulikita is also a qualified practitioner of telecoms/ICT Policy, law, regulation and management.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Liquid Telecom Zambia,” she said.

“The company offers a superior service at both carrier and retail level and is poised to compete successfully in the Zambian ICT and telecoms landscape. I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners, government and other stakeholders to deliver innovative and compelling ICT and telecoms services. I am also very pleased to join a brand that promotes equal opportunities and inclusive leadership at the highest levels of the organisation.”

Liquid Telecom is a leading communications solutions provider with presence in 13 countries primarily in Eastern, Central and Southern Africa that serves mobile operators, carriers, enterprise, media and content companies and retail customers with high-speed, reliable connectivity, hosting and co-location and digital services.

The company has built Africa’s largest independent fibre network, approaching 70 000 kilometres, and operates state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Nairobi, with a combined potential 19 000 square metres of rack space and 80 megawatts of power.