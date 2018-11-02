Jah Prayzah serves new songs tonight

AWARD-WINNING musician Jah Prayzah will tonight launch his much-anticipated ninth studio album titled Chitubu at the Harare International Conference Centre.

The 12-track offering, largely produced by DJ Tamuka of his Military Touch Music (MTM) label, is deemed by many a make-or-break affair, given complaints from sections of his following that he has of late been diverting from his traditional sound in singles released during the course of 2018.

In a recent interview, his manager Keen Mushapaidze said they have gone the extra mile to make the event memorable and different from previous launches.

“Everything we have done in this build-up is important in ensuring the success of the launch which will be a very different set up and memorable,” said Mushapaidze.

“We want to do something different, not in terms of numbers because it is the same venue which we have filled countless times already, but in terms of appearance where we want to have the best sound and LED screens, among other things.”

To get the live experience, concert-goers will have to part with $15 advance tickets for standard entry, $30 VIP and $100 for the VVIP.

The team is also set to take the 12-track album to Bulawayo on the next day although the road trip convoy, which impressed many last year, has been suspended.

Meanwhile, in the album the Third Generation band frontman (born Mukudzei Mukombe) collaborated with Kenyan outfit Sauti Sol and Tanzanian musician Rayvanny from Wasafi Music, as well as Nigerian icon Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, aka Patoranking, who features on the track Follow Me.

The launch will also mark the release of two music videos.

According to Mushapaidze, the title is a precursor to a project meant to solidify Jah Prayzah’s influence in the music sphere.

“The idea behind the title track Chitubu is that Jah Prayzah is the ‘spring’ that keeps pumping out water. He keeps churning out music for both his local and international fans,” he said. — Staff Writer.