The business side of leadership coaching

LEADERSHIP coaching in Zimbabwe is not a new concept, but adapted by limited organisations. With the increasing awareness and requirement, various leadership coaching institutions and corporate training institutions are offering comprehensive services.

By Robert Mandeya

It is important to select a right leadership training programme that perfectly matches with your requirements. It is suggested to target the loopholes and weaker area of the team before improving the major areas.

Your training budget and time available for the leadership team are the important considering factors. It is suicidal to enter the business world without proper guidance. Often it is prudent for one to be assisted in raising one’s level of awareness of the self and the business environment around him or her.

Many a time people are thrown into the deep end when thrust into a position of responsibility. Such moves can only lead to poor choices and as such lead to losses and years of wasted efforts.

Too often, people invest their financial resources, time and energy into programmes and activities that are not for them at that particular time. It is disheartening to people trying so hard whilst working on the wrong priorities.

Both research and evidence from industry have proven that working with a coach has numerous benefits which I shall explore in this instalment.

Goal setting

Coach should always understand your reason and purpose in business. He/she helps to bring out your clarity then proceed to assist you set appropriate, clear achievable goals. The coach will help you develop programmes through goal setting. This is the foundation for the overall business plan, and provides the big picture or map for success.

Appropriate programming

Leadership coaches can help you design your business programmes based on your goals and your research results. An appropriate blend of science-based programming and personal goals will create a programme that is your blue-print for success as well as being a working document that can be adjusted and tweaked when necessary along the way to stimulate the desired results.

Continued guidance

Leadership coaches can be your immediate support base, they are there to guide you every step of the way and ensure you keep focussed and moving forward efficiently.

Loss reduction

We are all prone to some form of loss and mishaps regardless of how cautious we are. Appropriate programming and guidance by your coach will create a safer environment for you. A good coach builds on existing talent and potential to strengthen areas that are susceptible to losses.

Motivation

Coaches should develop a healthy partnership with clients and the biggest focus of this partnership should centre around trust and motivation. Coach should inspire you to remain focussed and motivate you to achieve your goal.

Continuous professional development

Coach should provide opportunity for continuous learning. Given the coach’s wealth of knowledge and research, he should help clients get a deeper insight into the intricacies of his business and alert the client on certain blind spots in the business. The more the client knows about his business the more he will invest in it and become efficient…the outcome will be success.

Varying business techniques

The coach should open up clients to varying business techniques to enable him to cope with continuous changing circumstances, which will allow for appropriate levels of continuous progress.

Efficiency

Too often there are so many distractions in people’s personal and business life and people often waste time in their business routines attending to some of these distractions. Coaches are there to maximise efficiency and help you stick to the plan.

Business specific training

Coaches research your actual business challenges and provide specific training needs to deal with the real competency gaps in your business operation. Through continuous research in best practices, coaches and innovations, coaches help you develop the requisite business skills and endurance and acumen.

Results oriented

Working with a coach will allow you to achieve results you cannot achieve on your own. Each person’s goals are different, whether it be small or big, the coach will guide you down the path to success.

Mandeya is an executive coach, trainer in human capital development and corporate education, a certified leadership and professional development practitioner and founder of the Leadership Institute for Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw, info@lird.co.zw or +263 772 466 925.