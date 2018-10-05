Gwanda gyrates, courtesy of Maphosa

IN the aftermath of the Intwasa Arts Festival, Zimbabwe’s southern region is poised to experience another festival, albeit a gospel music concert, in the town of Gwanda today courtesy of South African-headquartered Bigtime Strategic Group whose CEO Justice Maphosa hails from the mining town.

By Admire Kudita

The festival, now in its fourth year running, has come to be associated with excellence in terms of organisation and technical matters such as the sound system.

But Bigtime Strategic Group boasts a glorious history which, according to company officials, includes orgnising “the best Miss Tourism ever staged” in 2016.

In the past, close to 40 000 music fans have been treated to the music of a medley of Zimbabwean and South African music Christian titans such as Hlengiwe Mhlaba.

Over a three day spread, the likes of gospel wunderkind Dr Tumi, Deborah Fraser, Thina Zungu and Zimbabwe’s Takesure Zamar Ncube will alternate to thrill music fans alongside other rising gospel talents such as South Africa’s Spirit of Praise duo Neyi Zimu and Omega and Zimbabwe’s Indonsakusa, Hybrid Psalms and Vocal Ex.

“We believe Gwanda is a platform for budding local artistes to rub shoulders with accomplished gospel stars and also grow their musical brands hence our inclusion of the three groups,” said Alson Dakirayi, Big Time’s corporate affairs director. The venue is Phelandaba Stadium and, in the last few days, a forty-strong delegation from the company has been setting the stage for the climactic event stretching from Friday till Sunday.

“It’s obviously a star-studded line-up and we are hopeful the people of God will praise and worship the living God.

Gwanda is an altar for God and that’s the vision of our CEO. No expense will be spared, therefore, to make sure that the event is successful,” he added, while also explaining that the festival is an “offering to God” by the company’s CEO.

The likes of Mathias Mhere and ZCC Mbungo Stars return to the rising festival which is running under the theme “The Walls of Jericho Did Fall”.

One of the country’s premier sound systems is powering the event.

Events Africa won the opportunity to deliver high definition sound at the festival.