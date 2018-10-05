All set for Gwanda gospel festival gig

THE mining town of Gwanda comes alive tonight as the free-of-charge three-day gospel event, Gwanda International Gospel Festival, bankrolled by Bigtime Strategic Group, takes centre stage at Phelandaba Stadium.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

In its fourth edition, the fiesta, set to end on Sunday, will be headlined by South Africa’s Dr Tumi and Deborah Fraser as well as local giants Takesure Zamar and Mathias Mhere among many other emerging talents.

In a recent statement, South African-based Bigtime boss Justice Maphosa — who hails from Gwanda — said the fiesta, running under the theme “The Walls of Jericho Did Fall”, presents an opportunity for the nation to congregate in the small town and recline in worship.

“We consider this as a calling and our desire has always been that Gwanda becomes an altar for the nation of Zimbabwe where people from all parts of the country converge to call on God free of charge,” said Maphosa.

This year’s line-up also features a diverse range of local gospel musicians from either side of the Limpopo, namely Pastor Neyi and Omega, Thinah Zungu and Gwanda’s Hybrid Psalmz.

“We believe Gwanda is a platform for budding local artistes to rub shoulders with accomplished gospel stars and also grow their musical brands,” Bigtime’s spokesperson Alson Darikayi told the media this week. “It’s obviously a star-studded line-up and we are hopeful that the people of God will praise and worship the living God. Gwanda has always been about giving praise to the living God and it is our desires to see people from all corners of the nation exalt our Maker.”

The organisers who have been setting up for the event have promised the usual glitzy arrangement consisting of an international stage, lighting, marquees and fireworks as has become synonymous with the show.

Gwanda Gospel Festival has grown to be arguably the most sought-after gospel music gala that brings together musicians from South Africa and Zimbabwe at Phelandaba Stadium.