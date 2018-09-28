Intwasa Arts festival ends with a bang

INTWASA Arts Festival is set to end tomorrow after a five-day run which has seen several creatives across art genres performing on various stages. The event began on September 25.

By Admire Kudita

Remaining on the programme is the arts teachers’ workshop which will be facilitated by Nkululeko Sibanda , Daniel Maposa, Josh Nyapimbi and Jason Mphepho. It will take places at the Samaritans in Bulawayo along Josiah Tongogara Avenue.

Another highlight today is “Kings of Hip Hop/House” which will feature various artistes. Some of the finalists of the hip hop category in the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2018 will showcase their talent. The event will take place in the City Hall Car park from 2pm to 7pm and entry is free. Later, Comedy Night will feature Clive Chigubhu, Comic Pastor and Zwexy Mackina at the Devine Car Wash from 7pm to 8.30pm. To cap Friday night, various artistes will be in the City Hall car park in an event billed Covers Night from 8pm to 2am.

Chalton Tsodzo will lead the “Digital Disruption and the Creative Sector” workshop at the National Gallery. The workshop will embrace his perspective on how new media can be used by creatives as a tool to flourish.

Admission is free from 10am to 1pm. Other events are the Gathering of Poets with various poets at the same venue from 2pm to 4pm, to which admission is reserved. Jahunda Community Arts will perform a play, The Dark Years, at Bulawayo Theatre from 2pm to 4pm.

South African-based writer Sue Nyathi launches her book The Gold Diggers at Bulawayo Theatre.

She has written another book, The Polygamist, which is a prescribed text for English Literature students at one of the local universities.