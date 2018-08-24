Electoral court to decide on disputed polls

THE Electoral Court is set to decide on at least 34 petitions in which the losing candidates in the recently held local authority and National Assembly elections across the country are challenging results which were published by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Andrew Kunambura

Most of the litigants are members of main opposition party MDC Alliance who want results showing their Zanu PF rivals won to be overturned.

This comes as the Constitutional Court is today expected to make a determination on the application by MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa who is challenging the presidential poll result which showed him losing against Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa got 50,8 percent of the vote while Chamisa obtained 44,3 percent.

Among the most notable cases include that of flamboyant businessman Agrippa Musiyakurima who is challenging the declaration of Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro as winner of the Mutare North and Mashonaland East chairman Joel Biggie Matiza whose victory in Murewa South is being contested by former Zanu PF legislator Noah Mangondo who stood on behalf of the MDC Alliance.

The other notable winning Zanu PF National Assembly candidates being challenged by MDC Alliance candidates are Remigios Matangira of Bindura South, property mogul Philip Chiyangwa of Zvimba South and Nokuthula Matsikenyere of Chimanimani West.

On the other hand, losing Zanu PF candidate for Mutare Central Nancy Saungweme is challenging the election victory of MDC Alliance’s long serving MP Innocent Gonese, while Blessing Chebundo, the former Kwekwe Central MP is seeking to dislodge the winner Masango Matambanadzo of the National Patriotic Front.

In Goromonzi West, mercurial businessman Energy Mutodi’s victory is being separately contested in court by both MDC Alliance candidates Luke Tamborinyoka and Clifford Nhamburo who are rivals between themselves.

