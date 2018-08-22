LIVE:Constitutional Court sits for Election challenge

ZIMBABWE’s constitutional court is sitting to decide on an election petition by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa who is challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa’s win in last month’s presidential election.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba proclaimed Mnangagwa winner of the election with 50,8 % of the vote, closely followed by Chamisa with 44,3%, a result which the opposition leader, who represented a coalition of opposition parties in the watershed elections, is disputing arguing that the poll was riddled with grave irregularities.

Chamisa is seeking nullification of the result or he be declared winner.

A presidential candidate is required to get 50% + one outright victory.

Chigumba, on behalf of Zec, and Mnangagwa, who is cited in the papers as the first respondent, argue that the case should be thrown out on technicalities, stating that the opposition leader failed to lodge his challenge within the period stipulated by the constitution.

The court’s ruling will be final as per the constitution and the person who is declared winner has to be sworn in within 48 hours after the ruling.

The bench will consist of nine judges, Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Justices Elizabeth Gwaunza, Paddington Garwe, Chinembiri Bhunu, Rita Makarau, Bharat Patel, Ben Hlatshwayo, Tendai Uchena and Lavender Makoni.

