‘Miss Tourism Zim aiming for world-class standards’

Organisers of Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) are yet to decide on a date when they will host the pageant finale although everything is now in place for a memorable night of glitz and glamour, the event’s patron Sarah Mpofu has said.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

This follows an unprecedented clash of dates between MTZ and Miss World Zimbabwe where the former had to change their initial September 8 date to make room for the latter.

In a telephone interview, MTZ licence holder Sarah Mpofu said they had shifted dates to avoid a clash between the two biggest pageants in the country despite the events being hosted in different cities.

“We changed dates. The reason being that Miss Zimbabwe rescheduled to the date we had set and we cannot have two big national events on the same night so we saw it fit to search for another date,” Mpofu said.

Miss Zimbabwe reportedly rescheduled because of the elections that were held on July 30. This may have been a blessing in disguise for Mpofu and her team as they have more time to polish up their preparations, which at some point appeared precarious owing to lack in funding.

“The change date is not even an inconvenience because we were open (but) everything is moving well with the help of ZTA (Zimbabwe Tourism Authority) who are the custodians of the event,” Mpofu said.

She also added that they are set to take preparations of the finale a notch up from the provincial finals recently held across the country.

“Judging from the provincial events we have had, we are going to move a gear up because we are trying to have a pageant which meets international standards,” Mpofu said.

Meanwhile, the final — to be hosted in Bulawayo for the first time in the history of MTZ — is expected to display a high level of modelling professionalism in a bid to revive the brand’s integrity.