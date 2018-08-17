Facebook rallies behind Loeries

Each time you watch a Nandos or Coca Cola advert on television or in the mass media in general, you must understand that a team of creatives would have executed a client’s brief to design a media campaign with the intention of persuading a target audience to make a conscious or subconscious decision to buy a particular product or service.

By Admire Kudita

The African advertising industry’s renowned awards — the Loeries 2018 — are underway. The real stars of the awards will be the creatives working in advertising agencies such as the Jupiter Drawing Room and McCann, who helped clients sell their goods and services, courtesy of their creativity, no matter who wins.

Finalists are being announced all week long during Creative Week Durban, which started yesterday. All winners will be announced at the awards ceremonies, August 17-18, at the ICC Durban.

A total of 160 judges drawn from across the region, alongside international jury chairperson, assess the works, with the finalist announced every day.

Judging is concluded with a recently introduced “Seminar of Creativity” and the winning work will be announced tomorrow and Sunday evenings at the end of the week.

According to Statista, “the spending on advertising worldwide has been increasing steadily and is expected to reach almost US$550 billion in 2017. North America is the region that invests most in the sector, followed by Asia and Western Europe. Middle East and Africa, while Central and Eastern Europe spend least.

“The largest ad market in the world, the United States expended more than US$190 billion on advertising in 2016, while China, second in the ranking, invested less than half of the amount in the same period.”

The website also notes that American consumer goods corporation Procter & Gamble is the largest advertiser worldwide, having spent more than US$10 billion on ads.

Incidentally, Facebook partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross to provide a creative brief on helping to tackle the cholera crisis on the continent.

Facebook (www.Facebook.com) is sponsoring the annual Facebook Challenge as part of the student category at The Loerie Awards 2018 — Africa and the Middle East’s premier award that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the advertising and brand communication industry.

During Loeries Creative Week, Facebook and Instagram will also host a series of workshops, hackathons and activations for the creative community — including advertising students — and a special event for women in marketing.

In this year’s student challenge, Facebook partnered with the International Federation of Red Cross to provide a creative brief on helping to tackle the cholera crisis on the continent.

Students from across the Middle East and Africa were challenged to create an impactful mobile-first campaign for Facebook and Instagram that educates at-risk communities around preventing the spread of the disease.

Facebook’s creative shop team also provided ongoing support to students entering the category, tutoring and mentoring them into understanding how to create “thumb-stopping” mobile content that grabbed the user’s eye.

“Digital plays a huge part in all of our lives, and to make the most of it, creative agencies across Africa need to continue to tap into creative talents that understand building for the digital age, and the needs of the next billion users coming online,” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director at Facebook Africa.

“Our partnership with the Loeries for the third year running, reinforces our commitment in nurturing young, creative and diverse talent, who are passionate about creating powerful mobile-first campaigns that resonate with users.”