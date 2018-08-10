Cremer, Taylor back

Zimbabwe national cricket team regulars returned to training after they were paid their outstanding salaries, bonuses and allowances ending their standoff with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

Kevin Mapasure

The team started training ahead of a busy summer that will see two back-to-back outgoing tours against South Africa and Bangladesh that will run from next month to November.

Former captain Brendan Taylor has been part of the training squad that started preparations on Monday and he was joined by former skipper Graeme Cremer.

Their last involvement in any form of cricket was during the International Cricket Council World Cup qualifiers that ended in disappointment following a defeat to the United Arab Emirates which scuttled Zimbabwe’s hopes of making it to England next year.

New coach Lalchand Rajput finally gets an opportunity to work with a full strength side after he was forced to make do with a make shift squad after the withdrawal of several regulars that also included Craig Ervine, who by yesterday had not yet reported for training as well as Sean Williams who is expected to joining the training.

Zimbabwe faced Australia and Pakistan in a T-20 triangular series where the hosts failed to win a single match while they were whitewashed in their five match One-Day International series against the later in a five match affair.

A 30-member squad has been put together with the majority of the players that featured in the two series making it into the side while Malcolm Waller who played in the triangular series and withdrew from the squad in the ODI series was left out.

Solomon Mire who also missed the ODI series owing to injury has been named in the squad but was yet to report for training by yesterday afternoon.

Zimbabwe will clash with Bangladesh for two Tests and three One-Day Internationals in a tour that comes soon after their visit to South Africa, where they will play limited overs cricket.

In South Africa, Zimbabwe will play the Proteas in three ODIs and the same number of T-20 Internationals.

The tough tour to South Africa will help prepare Zimbabwe for Bangladesh, a place they have struggled at in recent years.

BCB decided to move the series so that it will not clash with general elections in that country next year.

Zimbabwe will head straight to Bangladesh from South Africa where they will play their final match on October 14.

They have three ODIs scheduled for September 30, October 3 and 6. The three T-20s will be played on October 9, 12 and 14.

Zimbabwe last played Test cricket when they hosted West Indies in October last year and it will be a year since they last played that format when they take on Bangladesh.