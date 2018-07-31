More than three quarters of votes counted, results expected from 3pm- ZEC

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says more than three quarters of the votes cast in Monday’s harmonised elections have been counted with results of the poll expected to start being announced from 3pm.

By Nyasha Chingono

ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba told a press conference that some results were still trickling in from remote areas.

Counting has been completed in Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Bulawayo while in Mashonaland Central, 98% of the results have been received.

In Harare 75% of the votes have been finalised while in Manicaland 56%, has been completed.

In Midlands, counting is expected to be completed by midday.

About 1,3% of voters were turned away because of various reasons ranging from lack of identity documents and appearing at the wrong polling stations.

Chigumba urged political parties to desist from announcing unofficial results.

“It is unlawful to announce results because it is in direct contravention of section 60 (A) subsection B of the Electoral Act,” she said.

“The announcement of election results by unofficial sources has the potential to mislead the public and create unnecessary political emotions. The public is hereby advised to disregard the announcement of such results”.