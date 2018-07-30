Mugabe votes in first election since ouster

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe on Monday turned out to cast his vote at Mhofu Primary School in Highfield, in the first election the southern African country has held without the 94 year old’s name on the ballot.

Reporting by Tinashe Kairiza; Writing by Kuda Chideme

Mugabe, who was toppled from power last November by a military coup, has since been replaced by his former deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa who now leads the Zanu Pf party.

Clad in a navy blue suit the former strong man was visibly frail and struggled to walk.

He was accompanied by his wife Grace and only daughter Bona.

On the eve of the election Mugabe addressed a press conference at his Blue Roof mansion in Harare saying that he would not vote for his “tormentors”.

In the cryptic address Mugabe appears to have endorsed Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the opposition coalition, adding on to reports that he was working with the opposition to upset Mnangagwa.

Analysts say that Mugabe still holds some degree of influence and that his address yesterday could sway some disgruntled Mugabe loyalists within Zanu Pf to vote for the opposition alliance.

Up to 22 candidates are vying for the country’s presidency.