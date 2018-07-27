Thousands of creatives interested in MultiChoice Talent Factory

Kennedy Nyavaya

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has received thousands of entries from across the continent ahead of the video entertainment service provider’s filmmakers’ year-long course scheduled for launch in October, it has emerged.

A process is now ongoing to select only 60 young and talented candidates from across Africa who will get an all-expenses-paid film training opportunity to work with talent factories in the continent’s different regions.

In a statement, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager Liz Dziva said the overwhelming number of entries during the month-long call is evidence that the programme has courted the interest of creatives from across the board.

“The extensive response received from the 13 participating countries in western, eastern and southern Africa indicates that there is a tremendous need for the comprehensive educational programme that the MTF initiative will provide,” Dziva said.

“It shows that emerging African creatives are eager to further their post-school education, as well as advance their skills and industry experience, although they are not always financially equipped to follow their passion.”

The comprehensive MTF curriculum will provide participants with theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing and audio production, with a focus on storytelling.

It will be delivered at three MTF academies that will each be overseen by experienced and award-winning directors and producers including Njoki Muhoho, Femi Odugbemi and Berry Lwando. The trio will oversee East, West and Southern Africa respectively.

Lwando, a broadcaster with 28 years’ experience, who will run the Southern region academy situated in Lusaka, Zambia expressed, excitement over the programme.

“Southern Africa’s film and TV industry is developing rapidly and we will contribute to positive and developmental change with the MultiChoice Talent Factory, which will give young people the potential to achieve greatness,” said Lwando.

The MTF programme has already garnered big support from public and private stakeholders, such as governments and creative organisations in the bid to propel the continent’s entertainment industry towards an economic boom.