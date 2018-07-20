Note2etoN scoops silver in SA

Note2etoN Choir represented Zimbabwe at the 10th World Choir Games from the July 3-8, held in Tshwane, South Africa.

By Admire Kudita

Despite challenges with securing sponsorship, the almost 40-strong delegation travelled last week to South Africa under the tutelage of director Sabelo Maswaure.

The choir was accommodated at AfrikaanseHoërSeunskool (Afrikaans Boys’ High School) also known as Affies. Despite a delayed sound check and limited rehearsal time, the choir bagged two silver medals in the Championship Mixed Choirs and Scenic Folklore categories.

“We wish to thank the government of Zimbabwe, through the National Arts Council, for their support and encouragement. Our thanks also extend to a number of organisations and individuals who supported us in various ways. Without them, this dream would not have been possible,” said Nonkululeko Dube, the group’s public relations officer.

“Our performances at the 10th World Choir Games may be over, but the journey continues as we still have to pay off the outstanding affiliation fee of €6 000

(US$6 970) to Interkulter, a German company that organises the World Choir Games. Through efforts of individual choir members, loans and donations, we managed to raise €6 200 (US$7 200) of the €12 200 (US$14 200) required as affiliation fees. Through negotiation with Interkulter and Music-Contact, we were permitted to perform without fully paying the required affiliation fee, on the understanding that we would clear the bill after the Games. This is where we are now, working to pay off what we owe. We are appealing to well-wishers and corporates alike, to assist us with raising this affiliation fee, so we may be given our world ranking, medals and certificates, as Interkultur will not release them until our debt has been settled.”

“We will also be preparing for the next World Choir Games to be held in Flanders, Belgium in 2020. We appeal for support from any well-wishers or sponsors seeking to support our endeavours in any way,” she said.

The World Choir Games, modelled around the Olympics, endevour to promote peace and unity through music and participants are drawn from non-professional choirs from across the world.

This was also the first time the event was being held on African soil. It was also the first time an adult Zimbabwean choir had featured in the competition.