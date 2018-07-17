Newspaper sales agents sought

A well-established publishing house is looking for entrepreneurial oriented individuals and SMEs to take up the opportunity of selling our well established publications in their chosen areas of interest.

We ofer a very attractive commission structure, sales and logistical support to all agents. The opportunities exist in the following areas;

Victoria Falls, BeitBridge, Tsholotsho, Gwanda, Zvishavane, Shurugwi, Lupane, Hwange, Inyati, Nkayi, Ntabazinduna, Plumtree, Coleen Bawn, Mbalabala, Maphisa/Kezi, Binga, Maboleni, Lala-Phansi, Hunters Road, Chiwundura, Chivi, Mhandamabwe, Chachacha.

If the above opportunity excites you, get in touch with us on the email below and on the whatsapp contacts listed for more information on how to be part of this exciting opportunity.

E-mail Address: vacancies2k18@gmail.com

Whatsapp on 0733 327 808 / 0773 304 265