Loud Africa search for next music star continues

Hundreds of participants from the northern parts of the country had shown interest in the Loud Africa Music Talent Search show’s staggering US$30 000 first prize money and recording deals as auditions closed in Harare yesterday.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

The next stop is Gweru, where more people from the Midlands and southern regions are expected to showcase their talent in front of the judges in the build-up to the finals set for a date yet to be announced later this year.

“We have had a couple of hundred coming in to audition and since it is a new show this is what we expected, but numbers have since risen this week to an extent that we are considering extending the auditions to accommodate even school children and others who could not make it,” said Loud Africa liaison officer Zandile Ndlovu.

The radio personality, who is also part of the judges’ panel, added that they are expecting higher numbers from the southern region where the auditions are expected to start from July 2 to 12.

“So far so good, we have been receiving messages of interest from different people in that region so we are expecting a great turnout when we go there and we might surpass the 2 000 to 5 000 number of people we had initially projected,” she said. The ultimate winner will be chosen through public vote but will have to impress the judges, including Power FM’s Hazvinei “DJ Chilli” Sakarombe, singer Prayersoul, AfricanFire Media co-founder Martin Boka and singer-songwriter Victor Stot.

“After they win they will get their money which is already secure in a CBZ account, after the money we have to do an album produced by us and two videos that will be directed by Tee Kay who does videos for Mr Eazi and Tekno,” the founder of the show, Zohar Pablo, promised last week.

In addition, Pablo and AfricanFire Media (co-benefactors) have also secured music studio recording equipment in addition to full-time staff including videographers, producers, editors, a band and choreographers in a bid to create a world-class show.

“We opened our state-of-the-art studio so that we take the talented and groom but with a twist, my job is to make them celebrities and when they are then we will make it commercial,” said Zohar, adding that tours were already scheduled.

“We want to make Zimbabwean celebrities, not just within the country but we have preparations to take them to South Africa, from there then to the USA.” The show will will be aired on local television at the end of July and is targeting a maximum of 5 000 participants in the initial stages before cutting down to 200 finalists for the next round.