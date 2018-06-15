Search for Miss Tourism goes a gear up

The search for a Miss Tourism Zimbabwe (MTZ) queen reaches a climax with 24 out of the 30 contestants drawn from four provinces set to be eliminated tomorrow at the preliminary round scheduled for the Balancing Rocks in Epworth near Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The lucky top six beauty queens will then qualify to represent their respective provinces at this year’s grand finale of the pageant set for September in Bulawayo.

The MTZ licence holder of the four provinces, Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga (pictured), who will be holding the preliminaries, yesterday told IndependentXtra that everything was going according to script.

“This Saturday (tomorrow) we will be hosting the preliminary round to select the six finalists out of the 30 aspiring models who had qualified from the four provinces, namely Harare Metropolitan, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland West, at Balancing Rocks in Epworth. The models are supposed to come dressed in all white,” she said.

“For Harare Metropolitan province we are taking three representatives from the 15 girls while for the other provinces we are taking five and one is to be selected for each province to give us a total of six finalists for the grand finale set for September in Bulawayo.”

Mushaninga said the voting platform for all the contestants who have qualified for tomorrow’s preliminary stage is already underway before the main selection.

She said the event is being held at the Epworth balancing rocks as a way of promoting tourism.

The search for a new national beauty queen that commenced on May 19 and is scheduled to end on June 23 has already provided some provincial winners from Matabeleland North and South, Midlands and Manicaland who now wait to battle for honours to take over the crown from the reigning queen Ashley Morgan.

The outgoing queen, Morgan, was crowned Miss Nust in 2015 before winning the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe in November 2016. She represented the country in the Miss Tourism International pageant in 2017 in Malaysia and made it into the top 10.