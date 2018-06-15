Full list of the presidential candidates who were duly nominated after successfully filing their papers:
1. Busha Joseph Makamba of FreeZim Congress
2. Chamisa Nelson of MDC Alliance
3. Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes of People’s Progressive Party
4. Chikanga Everisto Washington of Rebuild Zimbabwe
5. Dzapasi Melbah of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe
6. Gara Mapfumo Peter of United Democratic Front
7. Hlabangana Kwanele of Republicans Party of Zimbabwe
8. Hove Mhambi Divine of National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans
9. Kasiyamhuru Blessing of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity
10. Khupe Thokozani of Movement for Democratic Change-T
11. Madhuku Lovemore of National Constitutional Assembly
12. Mangoma Elton Steers of Coalition of Democrats
13. Manyika Noah Ngoni of Build Zimbabwe Alliance
14. Mariyacha Violet of United Democratic Movement
15. Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
16. Moyo Nkosana Donals of Alliance for the People’s Agenda
17. Mteki Bryn Taurai and Independent
18. Magadza William Tawonezvi of Bethel Christian Party
19. Mujuru Joice Teurai Ropa of People’s Rainbow Coalition
20. Munyanduri Ambrose of National Patriotic Front
21. Mutinhiri Ambrose of National Patriotic Front
22. Shumba Daniel of United Democratic Alliance
23. Wilson Harry Peter of Democratic Opposition Party.
One thought on “23 contestants enter presidential poll race”
Am surprised to see some familiar names listed here for the first time. Did not even know that they were running for the presidency. Cool $1000s ‘donated’ to ZEC.