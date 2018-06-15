23 contestants enter presidential poll race

Biometrics have never been used on election day in Africa, they are merely adopted for the purpose of replacing "a paper voter list and the time it takes to find a person on the list with a faster, electronic solution"

Full list of the presidential candidates who were duly nominated after successfully filing their papers:

1. Busha Joseph Makamba of FreeZim Congress

2. Chamisa Nelson of MDC Alliance

3. Chiguvare Tonderai Johannes of People’s Progressive Party

4. Chikanga Everisto Washington of Rebuild Zimbabwe

5. Dzapasi Melbah of #1980 Freedom Movement Zimbabwe

6. Gara Mapfumo Peter of United Democratic Front

7. Hlabangana Kwanele of Republicans Party of Zimbabwe

8. Hove Mhambi Divine of National Alliance of Patriotic and Democratic Republicans

9. Kasiyamhuru Blessing of Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity

10. Khupe Thokozani of Movement for Democratic Change-T

11. Madhuku Lovemore of National Constitutional Assembly

12. Mangoma Elton Steers of Coalition of Democrats

13. Manyika Noah Ngoni of Build Zimbabwe Alliance

14. Mariyacha Violet of United Democratic Movement

15. Mnangagwa Emmerson Dambudzo of Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

16. Moyo Nkosana Donals of Alliance for the People’s Agenda

17. Mteki Bryn Taurai and Independent

18. Magadza William Tawonezvi of Bethel Christian Party

19. Mujuru Joice Teurai Ropa of People’s Rainbow Coalition

21. Mutinhiri Ambrose of National Patriotic Front

22. Shumba Daniel of United Democratic Alliance

23. Wilson Harry Peter of Democratic Opposition Party.