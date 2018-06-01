Talent Factory launched

MultiChoice is now calling all aspiring young film and TV creatives to apply to the MTF Academy at www.multichoicetalentfactory.com.

At a red carpet cocktail event at Ster Kinekor Sam Levy Village in Borrowdale on Wednesday night, MultiChoice Africa launched a talent development initiative called MultiChoice Talent Factory.

By Admire Kudita

The event was attended by several of Harare’s film industry who is who such as Rumbi Katedza, Simon De Swart and Anthony Murambiwa to name a few and others from Bulawayo such as Trevor Ncube, the producer of the Arthur C Evans Show and videographer Andy Cutta.

Paparazzi had a field day snapping away at guests who were dressed for the occasion during the cocktail which was subsequently followed by the big announcement and the screening of a short film by Tawanda Gunda.

Said Lovemore Mangwende chief executive officer of MultiChoice Zimbabwe: “This is an exciting development that will massively impact the world of film and television across Africa and will involve Zimbabwean film-makers in the training flowing from the MTF initiative.

“African development has long been focussed on other economic sectors, leaving our creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development,” he said.

“As a result, the film and television industry has not developed at the same rate as other sectors, and this is not for a lack of talent, passion or imagination.

“We are abundantly blessed in these areas, but the space given for this expression has, at best, been limited and, at worst, relegated to the fringes of the mainstream economy, leaving in its wake unfulfilled dreams, unexplored talent and unwritten stories.”

According to Multichoice, the project will feature academies, master classes and the MTF Portal.

The MTF Academy, a 12-month educational programme geared at nurturing the skills of a select group of 60 young and talented people with interest in working in film and television production, is the first feature to be rolled out.

Zimbabwean candidates are also eligible for enrolment in the academy.

The academy is poised to equip the students with practical experience in cinematography, audio production, editing and storytelling.

In Southern Africa, Lwando has been appointed as the academy director for the hub. Speaking on the appointment, he said:

“I am delighted to be a part of this great African renaissance, one that will not only tap into Africa’s latent but grow talent by up-skilling our young people to enable them to grow our creative industries.

“This is part of a game-changing era in which creative and productive skills will be developed to stimulate local content, allowing it to compete with the world’s best across any genre. For Southern Africa, the MultiChoice Talent Factory answers the questions of training and advancement in film production we have asked for a long time and provides us the local content solution we have desired. Nothing can be more rewarding to our creative industries.”

The students will have the privilege of having their productions aired on MultiChoice platforms.

MultiChoice is now calling all aspiring young film and TV creatives to apply to the MTF Academy at www.multichoicetalentfactory.com.

The call for entries will close on July 5, after which 60 MTF students — a total of 20 in each of the three regions — will be selected from 13 African countries in which MultiChoice operates, including Zimbabwe.

The programme of training will start on October 1 this year. Incidentally, Kwese Television, a MultiChoice market rival, issued a somewhat similar call earlier in the year to aspiring film makers and industry players at the cocktail event expressed their excitement at the development which can only benefit some of their fortunate colleagues and the sector at large. — Staff Writer.