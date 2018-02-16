Africa Movie Academy Awards deadline passes

The deadline for submission of entries for the African Movie Academy Awards, known as Amaa, ended yesterday after an extension from January 30 as the countdown to the ceremony, which will be globally televised on June 2 2018.

By Admire Kudita

The awards were founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2005 to reward and recognise excellence in film. The awards are hosted via the African-Film Academy. The 2018 event is the fourteenth version of the awards to which film makers submit and contend in 30 categories. Works ranging from features, animation, short film and documentaries will be vying for top honours in the awards.

The criteria for the films to be considered dictate that films produced and released between June 2016 and January will be considered for the awards. The awards are growing in prominence as a platform for networking amongst film industry professionals and stakeholders and have drawn high-profile celebrities of the African film landscape. Zimbabweans are yet to make their presence felt at these film awards.

Last year’s ceremony was held at the Eko Hotels Convention Centre in Lagos State, Nigeria. The 2017 host was rising Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe Etim. Best actor award went to Jahwar Soudani for his lead role in Last of Us. The best female actor was snagged by Vero Tshanda for her starring role in Senegalese movie Felicitie by Allan Gomis. Famous Nigerian film icon Akin Omotoso took best director award amongst others.

In related news, Zimbabwean Danai Gurira is poised to premier her movie Black Panther in Zimbabwe at the Ster Kinekor cinemas in Harare this weekend.

The movie is poised to shatter previous United States opening week records and earn as much as US$165 to US$170 million. Previous records have been set by 2016’s Deadpool at US$152 million and $93 million set by Fifty Shades of Grey.

Danai Gurira features in the movie alongside Lupit N’yongo and Chadwick Boseman.