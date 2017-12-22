Govt lays off 528 civil servants

CABINET has directed the Civil Service Commission (CSC) to retire 528 public servants without requisite qualifications by December 31.

Staff Writer

The CSC, in a letter dated December 14 directed to permanent secretaries, said the instruction for the sackings was from the Finance ministry following a cabinet decision made on December 5.

“Reference is made to a letter from the honourable minister of finance and economic development addressed to the chairman Public Service Commission referenced C/47/112 dated 7 December 2017,” reads the letter.

“Please be advised that at its 38th meeting of 5 December 2017 cabinet directed that five hundred and twenty-eight (528) members of the public service without requisite qualifications be retired in terms of Section 18(4)(e)(ii) of the Public Service Regulations with immediate effect. The members shall be struck off the Salary Service Bureau Pay Sheet by 31 December 2017.”