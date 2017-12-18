Let’s seriously develop our film sector

This week I attended a radio discussion on the topic Creative Sector Under a New Dispensation.

The objective of the show was really for us to articulate what we would say to the new minister of sports, arts and recreation. By us, I mean myself and Trevor (we call him Trey) Ncube who is the producer of the Arthur C. Evans Show, which is on Zambezi Magic and currently in its second season’s run.

Now that is a good sign for the show’s producers and it simply means that it is gaining traction with viewers. Moreover, the show has won accolades. But that is another story.



The morning show

The show kicked off with host Sibongumusa Dlodlo fielding questions around the way forward and some reference to the sad history. I was naturally not interested in that narrative. I am future looking. This week, however, I do not wish to say too much. This instalment is part one of a series.

Convergence of agendas

Recently, film industry stakeholders have been seized with the re-invigoration of the film sector, which is a mother discipline to all the other arts. They wrote a letter which has been delivered to responsible authorities, including the permanent secretary in the Information ministry. I was added to the WhatsApp group which has been in intense discussions around a plethora of issues, to which I agreed because I have an agenda too. Here are excerpts from the letter:

Film and media

Film and media offer a window onto a nation’s culture, both locally and globally. A functioning film and media industry contributes in many ways to a country. Worldwide, this industry generated an estimated value of US$2 trillion in 2015. Regionally, the contribution of TV and film to African economies has grown hugely in the last decade. For example, in 2012 South Africa’s film and TV industry contributed ZAR3,5 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria’s film industry generated 2,3% of its GDP in 2016, and forecasts sales of US$1 billion by 2020, and Kenya’s film industry is now earning Sh200 billion annually.

The industry also has ripple effects across the economy. It creates jobs; it boosts tourism through showcasing the country to a global market; it preserves and promotes local culture; it educates and brings information to the people; and it provides relaxation in the form of entertainment.

The cultural value of film and TV should also be stressed. A well-developed film industry preserves and promotes cultural heritage and projects a positive image of the country to the outside world.

There’s every reason to be hopeful that Zimbabwe’s film industry can be rapidly revived and successfully compete with regional players, provided a few key policy changes are made.

Quick wins

In order to make rapid progress in assisting the film and media sector, government should: