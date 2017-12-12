DIDG committed to typhoid fight

A LOCAL consortium which was recently awarded the US$400 million National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) recapitalisation tender jointly with Transnet has thrust itself in the centre of typhoid outbreak disease control by donating and initiating a campaign aimed at the disease management as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Speaking at the handover event held at The Immaculate Conception & Our Lady of Lourdess New Highfield Parish church, Diaspora Infrastructure Development Group (DIDG) chief financial officer Washington Mashanda said the company is committed to the development of the country.

“We should never under estimate the importance of sanitation, and hygiene in our communities. As DIDG it is our firm belief that good health & sanitation services are an essential part of the country’s critical infrastructure”. The Diaspora has a role to play by giving back to our communities as this is where we come from and our contribution as DIDG today marks the beginning of our initiatives as a corporate citizen,” Mashanda said.

With higher unemployment, worsening living conditions and increased pressure on the public budgets, disease outbreaks such as typhoid can become common, uncontrolled and devastating to the very same society that companies such as DIDG pulls resources from.

” As DIDG, we see this as central to our Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) for the mere fact that we draw our employees and so do our own families reside in these affected areas,” Mashanda said.

“Adequate drinking water, waste water management, sanitation, and hygiene are all essential ingredients to ensure a sustainable human health system. DIDG investment focus includes targeting investments that provide sustainable solutions for the country and improve the capacity of the country to deliver safe and reliable clean water supply that is accessible all the time. As DIDG we are exploring various projects aimed at building a preventive and efficient water infrastructure which is critical for ensuring the effective functioning of the economy while protecting its citizens from such water borne diseases like typhoid.”-Staff Writer