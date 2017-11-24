Masterminding matrix of leadership

Each time I introspect on issues of leadership, I am always compelled to reflect on the wisdom passed on in our indigenous knowledge systems. This wisdom was always couched in the rich annals of our idioms.

Robert Mandeya People management issues

The saying “rume rimwe harikombi churu” loosely translated as “no man is an island”, speaks to what I am unpacking in this instalment.

In this article I will be discussing two habits that a few leaders do daily: masterminding with other leaders and cultivating expectation of leadership. Although the first habit is very important, it is really the second one that will begin to set you apart as a leader.

Coordination

For those of you who have read Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill, you will know what masterminding is. If you are not familiar with the term, according to Hill, Masterminding is: “The coordination of knowledge and effort of two or more people, who work toward a definite purpose, in the spirit of harmony.”

It is not team work or group coaching, it is when two or more people come together with the intent of working toward a common goal, a combining and focussing of energy and brain power toward that common goal.

I cannot overemphasise how important it is to belong to a mastermind group. It is also vital to position yourself to mastermind daily with other leaders. This is where training calls, webinars, Skype chats and live events are worth their weight in gold.

It is here that you will likely find not only answers to your questions, but also insights and motivation. The synergy that takes place during a mastermind call, online chat or live event cannot be reproduced.

Many try to go it alone, but few find success. Success requires discipline, commitment, perseverance and support. A well-chosen mastermind group will not only provide support, it will also act like a compass keeping you focussed on your goal and, in many cases, provide enthusiasm and momentum. I will end this point with a final quote from Hill: “No two minds ever come together without thereby creating a third, invisible intangible force, which may be likened to a third mind (the master mind).”

Leadership cultivation

Why is leadership important to your business? It is well-known that people buy leadership before they buy any product.

We have all had those experiences where you felt a “connection” to a sales person and therefore bought from them. Usually the connections formed because they took the time to ask questions, and were more interested in you, than interesting to you.

At some point in time, you will likely find yourself either part of a team or the leader of a team. It is of utmost importance that you set the right example — leading by example.

A good place to begin in the quest for cultivating a leadership mentality is to start with a service attitude.

When you detach from the outcome of the “sale”, if you will, and shift your focus on serving and helping others, it is quite amazing what happens.

When you come from a place of really wanting to help others succeed, rather than make a quick dollar, not only will you start to see results, but you will begin to unlock the secret to success in this industry.

The more you help others get what they want, the more you in turn will get what you want. This not only leads to a successful and profitable business, it can lead to great personal satisfaction. The major shift that usually needs to happen is going from a “Have, Do, Be” mentality to a “Be, Do, Have”.

Ultimately it is the way we shape our thoughts and in turn our actions that will dictate success or failure. When you start to become the person you need to be, you then do the things you need to do and by virtue you start to have the things you want.

Do not wait for success and money to start living the highest version of you. As a leader, you will not only be holding yourself to the highest standard, but you will also be setting an example that people will be drawn to.

Constructive talks

Remember good business conversations with your peers, colleagues and even competitors are necessary to succeed as an entrepreneur.

LiRD Community Facebook page offers you an opportunity to not only remain engaged in constructive conversations, but equally access high-value presentations and initiate discussion threads pertinent to leadership development from time to time. It is no wonder that business and the economy will become significantly more global, innovation will become even more paramount to success, and marketing will be a challenge. Disruptive innovations are leading to new strategies, new business models and new industries. New technologies are changing how people connect, collaborate and work together.

Taking the time to practice these habits on a daily basis can help transform you and your business. I challenge you to look at each point and take inventory of where improvements need to be made, take action to make those changes.

Mandeya is an executive coach, trainer in human capital development and corporate education, a certified leadership and professional development practitioner and founder of the Leadership Institute for Research and Development (LiRD). — robert@lird.co.zw, info@lird.co.zw or +263 772 466.