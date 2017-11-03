RBZ saves Emcoz from ioe expulsion

THE Employers’ Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) has avoided expulsion from the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) after the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) finally paid, in full, the confederations’ membership fee from its account, businessdigest has learnt.

Kudzai Kuwaza

Emcoz had applied to the RBZ in April this year for US$4 700 to pay its IOE membership fee but nothing had materialised, raising concerns that the employer body could be chucked out of the IOE as the deadline to pay the membership fee had lapsed.

Last year, the central bank came up with an import priority list for the efficient allocation of the scarce foreign currency amid a debilitating liquidity crunch and an acute cash shortage that has resulted in long winding bank queues.

Emcoz executive director John Mufukare expressed relief over the paid up membership.

“We would like to thank the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for paying the membership in full,” Mufukare said.

“This has saved us from the ignominy of being expelled from the IOE.”

Meanwhile, the employer body has requested a meeting with newly-appointed Labour minister Patrick Zhuwao, who replaced Prisca Mupfumira after President Robert Mugabe reshuffled his cabinet earlier this month.

“We have requested a meeting with the new minister of Labour,” Mufukare said.

“We want to introduce ourselves as one of the social partners that he will be dealing with.”

Zhuwao has already met labour and rescinded the decision by Mupfumira to dismiss Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa from the National Social Security Authority board, a decision welcomed by both labour and employers.

Zhuwao comes in at a time when the three parties — labour, business and government — are in negotiations to amend the Labour Act. The draft prepared by the Attorney-General’s office is currently under discussion and is soon to be discussed at the Tripartite Negotiating Forum.

The amendment of the Labour Act was triggered by the July 17 2015 Supreme Court ruling which allowed employers to dismiss workers on three months’ notice without paying a retrenchment package.

This resulted in thousands of workers being dismissed.

The trade unions estimated that up to 30 000 workers lost their jobs, while employers estimate that 9 115 were rendered jobless as a result of the court ruling.