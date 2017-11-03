Anjin invested loot in luxury hotels

ANJIN Investments, a joint venture between the Anhui Foreign Economic Construction (Group) Co Ltd (Afecc) and Matt Bronze Enterprises, a Zimbabwe Defence Forces company, invested heavily in the constructions of the state-of-the-art hotels in Zimbabwe and the region, the Zimbabwe Independent has established.

By Elias Mambo/Obey Manayiti

Anjin through its investment arm Sogecoa salted away millions of dollars from diamond proceeds via BancABC and built state-of-the-art hotels and shopping malls.

The investments came at a time when Anjin was involved in the mysterious exportation of 3,37 million carats of diamonds in 2012. Anjin shipped out the diamonds to China’s financial hub Shanghai after the seizure of local mining companies’ diamonds worth millions — including blocking Anjin’s US$20 million deal in 2012 — by the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control which enforces economic, trade and financial restrictions.

Sources said Sogecoa was used as a conduit for siphoning millions of dollars outside Zimbabwe. “Sogecoa facilitated the construction of Peacock Mutare hotel, Peacock Harare, as well as the Longchen shopping mall,” a source said.

At the height of diamond mining in Marange when Anjin produced huge quantities of the precious mineral, the Chinese firm’s associated companies invested in property investments in southern Africa.

Investigations have also revealed that the Chinese recently completed the construction of a five-star Maputo Afecc Gloria Hotel.

According to its website, Maputo Afecc Gloria Hotel is located along the coastal area and next to the Joaquim Chissano International Convention Centre. The geographical location of the five-star hotel is conveniently accessible to the city via a seven-minute drive.

“Maputo Afecc Gloria Hotel is directly facing the sea and complemented with well-equipped facilities. The Hotel has 258 well-appointed guest rooms with full seaview, a continental restaurant, buffet restaurant, specialty restaurant and Chinese restaurant that serves authentic Cantonese and Anhui Cuisine,” its website states.

“The Recreational facilities include gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool, table-tennis room, snooker room and a squash court.”

Sogecoa directors, all of Chinese origin, comprise Zhao Yao Jiang, Qing De Jiang, Hong Yan Deng, Zheng Peng and Shang Gang He while its secretary is Qing Xia Lu.

In Manicaland, Anjin built the Golden Peacock hotel situated at the junction of Feruka Road off Jeff Road.

Golden Peacock is an international brand with origins in Asia. The hotel is located near Mutare Teachers’ College and it is built on a 7438-square metre plot allocated to Anjin Investments diamond mining by the city of Mutare.

The Golden Peacock Villa Hotel is a three-star luxury establishment with 83 all en-suite rooms capable of accommodating 135 guests. The rooms include 55 standard, 17 deluxe rooms, and eight junior and three senior executive suites.

The Chinese also built a US$98 million National Defence College which now hosts regional military personnel who come for training in Zimbabwe.

Military sources said the US$98 million Eximbank loan was guaranteed by proceeds from diamond mining to pay off the loan. Afecc was in charge of the construction.

The Chinese also have a hotel named after their company in Zambia, Sogecoa (Zambia) Golden Peacock, which is a four-star facility situated at plot number 174,Kasangula Road, Roma Area in Lusaka.

Contacted for a comment, Anjin chief executive Shingirirai Manyeruke said he could not comment on Afecc business.

An Afecc representative in China asked for written questions, saying she could not understand english. However, Afecc did not respond to the questions by the time of going to print.